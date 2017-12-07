Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to show his action avatar in the Hindi remake of popular Telugu movie, Temper.

Karan Johar released the first poster of the film titled Simmba and it is all set to release on December 28, 2018. Ranveer's character is called 'Bhalerao Sangram'.

SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

The remake rights of the film, which originally starred Jr NTR, have been bought by Rohit Shetty. The recent buzz is that South actress Kajal Agarwal will be the same for the Hindi version as well.

Kajal has worked with Rohit in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham. It has been reported that the director liked her performance in Temper, and thus, would like to rope her in in the remake as well. DNA report further said that Kajal had made an announcement about her next Hindi movie and said: "I am in talks with two leading banners."

She also spoke about the Hindi remake of Temper and said: "I would love to work with Ranveer Singh. He is an extremely talented actor. Also, I'd surely like to work with Rohit Shetty again." It would be really interesting to see a new pair in Rohit's upcoming movie.

Rohit's last film, Golmaal 4 was a blockbuster hit, and thus there will be high expectations from his next.

Temper was a huge blockbuster in the Telugu industry. Will it receive similar love and support from Bollywood? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.