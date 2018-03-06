Ranveer Singh is set to play a notorious cop in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The recent buzz is that a popular Bollywood actor will do a special appearance in the film and that handsome hunk is quite close to the director.

The actor is Rohit Shetty's lucky charm Ajay Devgn. The director wants to put a scene in his movie, in which Simmba unites with Singham, DNA reported. It is said that Ajay has agreed to do a special appearance, which will be in the climax scene of the flick.

A source told the daily, "Rohit wanted someone to play a special character, so he decided to approach Ajay, who will have an interesting part in Simmba's climax. Every time Rohit plans a film, Ajay is the first one he bounces off his ideas to. In fact, he was the one who felt Ranveer would be ideal for this movie."

"Rohit's film is a cop-drama adapted from the Telugu hit Temper. The idea was to get these two characters (Singham and Simmba) together for a scene."

It will be interesting to see these two actors in one frame and the best that Rohit can do is make Ajay and Ranveer perform some action sequences together.

Simmba is co-produced by Karan Johar and the first poster of the movie will make you restless. Ranveer's notorious avatar is clearly shown in the first look of Simmba.

It is slightly adapted from Telugu blockbuster Temper starring NTR Junior and Kajal Aggarwal. Talking about the movie, Ranveer had once told Bollywood Life, "Rohit Shetty is the best in the masala genre, which is my favorite. The masala genre of the 90's is in my blood, I grew up on it. Doing Simbaa is an incredible opportunity."

Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and in sports drama '83, which is about India's epic win at the cricket World Cup.