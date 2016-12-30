Here is good news in store for fans of Simbu. 'Trend Song' from his forthcoming movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which is popularly known as AAA, will be released on Friday evening, December 30.

Ajith's Veeram being remade in Kannada; Darshan to star in the Sandalwood flick

Lahari Music, the official audio rights of AAA, has made the surprising announcement on Twitter and posted, "For all the music lovers & @iam_str fans out there, the much awaited #TrendSong will be out in few hours... [sic]." Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for AAA. It may be recalled that the track was supposed to be out on the eve of Christmas.

The songs from Simbu's films have always created a kind of craze among youths. Thalli Pogathey song from Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada came as a relief to the actor when he was facing severe criticism for the Beep song earlier this year. The actor is now hoping to end on a high note with 'Trend Song.'

Simbu will be seen in triple roles, of which two characters (Ashwin Thatha and a young man from 80s) have been revealed. Director Adhik Ravichandran had recently said that the third character will be unveiled in December. The actor will have to shed weight for this role.

AAA is a romantic-comedy movie, which has Shriya Saran in the female lead role. Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh and Rajendran play the other key roles. The movie, which is bankrolled by Michael Rayappan, features Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Krishnan Vasant's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Meanwhile, 65 percent of the shooting of AAA has been completed and the movie will see the light of the day in March 2017.