Kollywood celebs have started openly taking on the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. After the controversial dialogues in Vijay's Mersal, now a song has emerged mocking BJP's ambitious move that was one of the biggest political developments in India in 2016.

Simbu has sung a song titled no cash for upcoming Tamil film Thatrom Thookrom. The track, which is penned by Vairamuthu, was released on November 8 to coincide with the first anniversary of demonetisation.

The track comes down heavily on demonetisation and how it had a negative impact on people. The clip shows people forming a beeline in front of ATMs and calls the ambitious project a disaster. The number also takes potshots at the hasty implementation of Goods and Serviced Tax (GST).

Interestingly, the no cash soundtrack has references to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who had extended their support to demonetisation, hours after it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The song has already garnered over 1.1 million hits on YouTube and has over 63,000 likes and 1,000+ dislikes.

Meanwhile, Simbu has apparently come under attack for the song from unidentified men. A few people allegedly gathered outside his house at Masilamani Street in Chennai on last Friday and held a protest.

Chennai Police provided security around his house on Saturday, November 11, after he filed a complaint.

"I had just rendered my voice and it is not even my movie. Everyone has a right to express their perspective. Many people express their thoughts on social media on demonetisation. It is a fun song and is a part of the film. Police had provided security as a precaution. I am not against, or for anything. As a citizen, I want good things to happen to my country," The Hindu quoted Simbu as saying.