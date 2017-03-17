The second teaser from Simbu aka Silambarasan's AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) will be out on Saturday, March 18. The video revolves around the actor's Ashwin Thatha character in the flick.

"Ashwinthatha teaser comin on 18th wit lot of hardwork & many surprises @iam_str #Ashwinthathavarar @tamannaahspeaks @thisisysr #sirappu. [sic]" Adhik Ravichandran tweeted.

It may be recalled that a teaser of Simbu's Madhura Michael character was released a few months ago and a preview teaser of Ashwin Thatha's role was also unveiled last month. Both have been received well by audience.

Simbu will be seen in a triple role, of which two characters (Ashwin Thatha and Madhura Michael, a young man from 80s) have been revealed. Shriya Saran and Tamanna Bhatia have been signed to play the female leads and one more actress is yet to be roped in.

The AAA team has completed three schedules as of now and the film unit will now head to Thailand for the next schedule. "We will be shooting a fight sequence in a cave in Thailand. This is the first ever Indian film to be shot in those caves. Apart from that, we will also be shooting some pivotal scenes in the country. This schedule, which commences on March 20, will go on for 15 days," Deccan Chronicle quoted the director as saying.

The movie, which is bankrolled by Michael Rayappan, features Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Krishnan Vasant's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The film has Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran and others in the cast.