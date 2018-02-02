Simbu aka Silambarasan is turning a year older on Saturday, February 3. A few days ago, it was revealed that Simbu will be making an announcement and a poster with a caption "thikku thikku, bakku bakku, and thodraa" was released online. Following the announcement, people started wondering whether the announcement on his new movie will be made on his special day.

The announcement is expected to be made at 12 am. Meanwhile, the countdown for his birthday among his fans have already started. They are already sharing their wishes and having a common 'DP' (display picture) on Twitter.

Simbu is going through a lean patch where his movies have failed to set the cash box ringing at the BO in the recent years. And adding salt to the injury, are the controversies surrounding the actor which have not helped the situation enough.

Last year, Michael Rayappan, the producer of AAA, had lashed at Simbu stating that the actor's lack of professionalism resulted in huge losses for him. It was also feared that the film industry might issue a red card against him but apparently, he escaped from being banned from acting.

On his professional front, the actor is gearing up for his next untitled movie with Mani Ratnam starring Jyothika, Fahadh Faasil, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

The actor has started preparing for the project and has hit the gym. A couple of videos and photos of the actor sweating out in the gym released recently were loved by the masses.