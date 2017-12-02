After Michael Rayappan, who produced Adhik Ravichandran's AAA earlier this year, came down heavily on Simbu mounting allegations about his unprofessional behaviour, the actor has now issued a statement claiming that he is not answerable to anyone post a film's release.

Simbu has said that he filed a complaint against Michael Rayappan at the Nadigar Sangam a few months ago stating that the producer was yet to clear his pending salary of Rs 3.5 crore.

The actor said that he has not received any notice from the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council about the red card being issued against him, but he knows how to handle it.

What Michael Rayappan said?

The producer had alleged that Simbu never co-operated with them and kept delaying the shoots for one or the other reason. Due to his unprofessional behaviour, the producer lost crores of rupees and today he is bankrupt. Below, we bring to you the highlights from what he said at the press meet: