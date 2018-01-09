Social media is abuzz with rumours that Simbu has secretly married Oviya. A picture of them with garlands around their necks has paved the way for the speculations. However, it has now turned out that the reports are far from the truth.

One can easily make out from the picture doing rounds that it is doctored — possibly by some crazy fan. however, that did not stop fans of the actors from being taken by surprise.

A closer look reveals it is Simbu and Nayanthara's picture from Idhu Namma Aalu that has been photoshopped to set the rumour mills churning.

It may be recalled that Simbu and Oviya recently worked together in the Marana Matta song from Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Incidentally, this is not the first time such speculations about them have surfaced online.

A fake post apparently from Simbu on his Twitter page was doing rounds a few months ago. It said: "Ready to marry Oviya. Brave and Bold girl, With #God_Blessings [sic]"

A couple of websites even reported this without verifying the facts. They said the actor had deleted the tweet later after posting it, thereby creating a lot of confusion.

"Strong denial from @iam_str's camp on this fabricated fake tweet about marrying #Oviya. #STR doesn't need such cheap attention. Let him be! [sic]" wrote journalist Kaushik LM on Twitter, with information from sources close to the actor.

On the professional front, Simbu will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film. On the other hand, Oviya has been showered with a lot of offers ever since she walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru: Seeni and Muni 4: Kanchana 3 are her upcoming flicks.