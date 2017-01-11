Alphonse Puthren has been working hard on a script following the huge success of Premam. The director is taking his own time on finalising the story and cast for his next flick. The latest buzz about the flick is that Tamil actor Silambarasan and Mollywood superstar Mammootty might feature in the movie.

The director had earlier met Simbu and had a discussion about the story. Now, reports say that Mammootty will be seen in an important role in the flick. It is expected to be a bilingual film simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam languages. However, the formal announcement about the flick is yet to be made.

On the other hand, Simbu is busy with Adhik Ravichandran's Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which is popularly known as AAA. The film has recently completed the shooting of 'Trend Song' in Chennai. The movie unit will head to Mumbai for the next schedule of shooting.

"In Mumbai with my DOP and Art director finalized the location for @iam_str 's #Ashwinthatha intro song. #AshwinThathaMania #Sirappu. [sic]" Adhik Ravichandran tweeted. After the completion of the schedule, the actor will take a break from shooting to lose weight for his third role of a youth in AAA.

Coming to Mammootty, the actor is gearing up for the release of The Great Father and is busy with Ranjith's Puthan Panam.

The rumoured Alphonse Puthren's film will take off once both the actors complete their other commitments. More details about the flick are expected to be revealed in the days to come.