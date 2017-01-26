Silambarasan aka Simbu may not have a blockbuster to his credit in the last couple of years, but his popularity among the youths has not diminished. It became evident after the actor has got the honour of Chennai Times' Most Desirable Men of 2016.

Simbu has pushed down Dhanush to second place to become the Most Desirable Men of 2016. The year 2016 had kick-started on a sad note due to 'Beep Song' controversy for the actor. His Idhu Namma Aalu did not give him a big break. But Gautham Menon's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada gave him a much-needed break which helped him regain his lost ground in the Kollywood.

Dhanush had a mixed year. While his Thodari failed to live up to the expectations, his Kodi did well at the box office. Interestingly, his cousin Anirudh Ravichander, who was in the seventh place previous year, has landed in the third position. He is followed by Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, R Ashwin, Arya, Karthi and Bharath Raj. Below, we bring you the top 25 Most Desirable Men in 2016: