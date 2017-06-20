A march to honor the victims of the Grenfell tower block fire took place on June 19 in West London. Hundreds of people marched to the site of the deadly blaze in silence whilst holding signs calling for justice for the victims of the blaze.
Silent march through London for Grenfell Tower fire victims
- June 20, 2017 16:45 IST
