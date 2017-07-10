Fresh trouble seems to be in store for the Congress in general and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in particular, with news of he meeting Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Saturday, July 8.

Their meeting assumes significance given that it comes in the backdrop of the ongoing India-China standoff in Sikkim.

What may make matters worse for the Gandhi scion is the fact that the Chinese Embassy even put out a press release about the meeting, claiming they "exchanged views on the current Sino-Indian relations."

The Chinese Embassy may have since then deleted the tweet, but screenshots of it are still circulating on social media.

Conspiracy brewing?

The act of Rahul Gandhi meeting the Chinese ambassador is being seen by many on social media as highly inappropriate, if not a total act of betrayal.

India and China formally agreed to cooperate on several matters when their leaders met at the recently-concluded G20 summit.

However, China has constantly tried to undermine India, the most recent examples being constant blocking of India's attempts to get into the Nuclear Suppliers' Group, attempts to capture parts of Arunachal Pradesh and claim it as its own, and even threatening to support the "independence" of Sikkim.

Under these circumstances, Rahul Gandhi — who is struggling to make his mark as a leader of not only the Congress but also the Opposition as a whole — meeting the Chinese ambassador is highly significant.

Sikkim standoff discussed?

News agency ANI has quoted sources within the close circles of Rahul Gandhi as saying that the July 8 meeting never even took place.

Sources in Rahul Gandhi's office deny any meeting with Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

However, the official website of the Chinese Embassy did indeed have one such entry, which said: "On July 8, Ambassador Luo Zhaohui met with Rahul Gandhi, vice-charman of the Congress party, and exchanged views on the current Sino-Indian relations."

Here is the screenshot:

Several people have since taken to Twitter and question Rahul Gandhi's intentions.

Sirji y did u met Chinese ambassador.whats cooking.r u ppl planning some anti India activity. — randeep (@randeep18) July 10, 2017

In what Authority did @OfficeOfRG meet Chinese Ambassador. What "Inhe Hatao Hamein Lao" part 2 discussed? https://t.co/wQPYViHrfc — Shashank Singh (@shashank631996) July 10, 2017