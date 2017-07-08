China has reportedly issued a 'safety alert' for its citizens who are travelling to India, officials said.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Hamburg in Germany and assured him that India would fully cooperate with China over the conflict between the two countries in Dokhlam in the Sikkim sector.

India has accused China of building roads on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction and its People's Liberation Army (PLA) of intruding into Indian territory in Sikkim and destroying bunkers, while China has claimed that India is provoking them and has said that the issue can be resolved only if India withdraws its troops.