Sienna Miller was a vision to behold at The Lost City of Z premiere in Berlin as she flaunted her body in a see-through Dior dress that left little to the imagination.

Sienna's breasts were clearly visible through the sheer fabric, but a flower-like design on the bodice covered her nipples. Because the entire dress was made with the see-through material, Sienna donned a pair of boxer-style shorts to cover her modesty.

She completed the racy look with a pair of black high-heels.

Actors Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson and Director James Gray attend the 'The Lost City of Z' premiere at #Berlinale2017 pic.twitter.com/hlsNdbNMVg — Elisabetta // Eilís (@IAmElisabettaB) February 14, 2017

Sienna was accompanied by Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnan at the Berlin premiere.

Sienna was previously involved with Pattinson's best friend Tom Sturridge. They were engaged for about three years before finally calling it quits in July 2015.

At the time of the split, a source told The Sun newspaper: "Tom and Sienna split a few weeks ago but still love and respect each other as friends and parents. It's a very amicable break-up and they intend to remain great friends."

Since then they have been seen out and about running chores with their daughter Marlowe.

Sienna is currently believed to be dating Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller. They first sparked romance rumours after the duo were spotted getting cozy at Wimbledon as well as the US Open. According to an Us Weekly report, the couple have been dating for months before they were spotted in public.

A source told the publication that Bennett accompanied Sienna to a Met Gala afterparty in May and they were seen dancing up a storm with Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift. "[Sienna and Bennett] were together all night," an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. Sienna is, however, yet to confirm a romance with Bennett.