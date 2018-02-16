While Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary has finally managed to hit theatres in India, the film has failed to get clearance for release in Pakistan.

The film's premise, which is set against the backdrop of Indian Army, has proved to be a bone of contention for the neighboring country.

Being an Indian patriotic film, Aiyaary falls into the category of several Indian films banned in Pakistan.

The development proves to be a third for filmmaker Neeraj Pandey whose past films Baby and Naam Shabana had also failed to receive a clearance for release in Pakistan.

Both Baby and Naam Shabana had touched upon the defence and intelligence mechanism of India, a subject which time and again has been disapproved for showcase in Pakistan.

Aiyaary brings to celluloid three facets of the Indian Army, with the film giving insights not only into the battleground defence mechanisms but also showcased the intelligence and bureaucratic decision makings of the Indian Army.

Starring an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale, Aiyaary promises power packed performances along with an intriguing storyline.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital.