Rumors are doing the rounds that the Heropanti girl Kriti Sanon will reportedly be paired opposite Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain 2, the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 hit directorial venture Ek Villain, as per a report in Filmfare.

However, there is no official announcement from the makers of the film yet about the sequel and the final cast.

Kriti Sanon, who impressed everyone with her girl-next-door avatar in Bareilly Ki Barfi, is currently busy shooting for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Arjun Patiala opposite the Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her holding a clap in her hands to mark the first day of the film's shoot in Chandigarh. She has been going steady in her acting career and getting roles to portray on screen.

Sidharth, on the other hand, who is struggling to get a big hit to his name for the past couple of years, is hoping to bounce back in his acting career with his Friday (February 16) release Aiyaary after giving semi-hits like A Gentlemen and Ittefaq last year.

It remains to be seen whether Sidharth and Kriti would manage to impress the audience with their chemistry on screen in the sequel. The loving and emotional chemistry between Sidharth and Shraddha in Ek Villain managed to find their way into the hearts and minds of the audience.

While Sidharth and Kriti's jodi onscreen will surely be a refreshing one, we wait for the makers of the film to come up with the official announcement of the same.