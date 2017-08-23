Sidharth Malhotra is set to entertain his fans with his upcoming flick, A Gentleman, on August 25. The actor is currently making headlines regarding his relationship status and now, his recent confessions will amuse you.

He revealed several interesting things in the latest episode of Neha Dhupia's podcast. While he hinted about his break-up with Alia Bhatt in the show, he also talked about how to kiss while shooting.

"The biggest question going on in all guys' head is — should I use tongue or not? Is that a bit much or not? Sometimes, you know when the director is not saying cut and you are just into the moment, the next level is tongue, right?" DNA quoted Sid as saying.

This makes us wonder that how many times A Gentleman's director forgot to say cut while Sidharth and Jacqueline Fernandez were shooting for kissing scenes. The movie's intimate scenes have already been hyped before the release.

On the other hand, he also revealed on Neha Dhupia's show that he is very much single. It indicates that Alia and Sid are not a couple anymore, or the hunk is lying. Fans love the pair and we hope Sid is not serious about breaking up with Alia.

Apart from his on-screen and off-screen revelations, Sidharth shared an incident of Varun Dhawan, which will definitely leave the Judwaa 2 actor embarrassed.

Sid said: "I remember this one time when we were all going back in our van in LA after eating dinner. We were eight ADs, so you had to slide through to get to the back. It was a three row van, you've just eaten and it's a quiet van. Varun walks in and there's some subtle kind of release of all the gas he has consumed by eating "chicken" and all the protein. That's all the guy eats, man! And who was in front he was crossing by? It was me!"