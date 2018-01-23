Neetu Chandra blasted Sidharth Malhotra for allegedly making fun of the Bhojpuri language on national television. Where did this happen? Well, at Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 11 where the actor came to promote his upcoming film Aiyaary along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh.

Now, what happened exactly? So, Salman Khan asked him to recite a few lines in Bhojpuri with Bajpayee's help and after the act was over, he said: "Latrine wali feel aayi bolte hue but accha laga (I got a toilet-like feeling while mouthing it but it was nice)."

Neetu Chandra, who hails from Patna in Bihar, vented her anger on Twitter and wrote: "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling. Shame on U."

And after that we were waiting how would Sidharth Malhotra react on Neetu's outrage against him.

Sidharth responded late in the evening and wrote on Twitter: "I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way."

I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018

Well, all is well that ends well. He realised his mistake Ms Chandra.

But on the other side, wasn't that a joke? Or have people actually become intolerant to any kind of jokes. Was it really offensive?

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary releases on February 9 clashing with Akshay Kumar's PadMan. Neetu had something to say about that too and found a 'Bihar' connection. She wrote: "I really wish n pray it gets a National award. Manoj Bhajpai sir is from Bihar n so is Neeraj Pandey sir."