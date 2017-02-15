Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra recently treated their fans by sharing screen space together. The chemistry between them looked amazing when Sidharth proposed to Priyanka in a commercial.

When PeeCee visited India last year, she shot for a jewellery ad with Sidharth and it was released recently. It was a gift to their fans on Valentine's Day. The ad showed Sid proposing to Priyanka with a diamond ring in the most adorable way.

After watching their chemistry in the commercial, fans would love to see them in a film together. Sidharth's handsome looks with perfect body and PeeCee's gorgeous features have won hearts.

Take a look at the ad here:

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their respective projects. As Priyanka has become the Global icon, she is handling her stardom in India as well as abroad. She is shooting for her American series Quantico, and also set to promote his upcoming Hollywood movie Baywatch. After winning the People's Choice Awards for the second time, she has been seen in many international chat shows of late.

On the other hand, Sidharth is shooting for his next Reload opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The hunk was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho alongside Katrina Kaif, but the movie failed to impress the viewers. Sid is also making headlines with his link up with Alia Bhatt. The duo was reportedly spotted together during Valentine's Day.