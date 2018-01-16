Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday on January 16. The actor will be seen in Aiyaary alongside Manoj Bajpayee on February 9.

The hunk has come a long way since his debut in Student of the Year and earned a good amount of fan base across the country. Unfortunately, his last few movies have not worked at the box office, but his upcoming film looks promising.

The trailer of Aiyaary has generated enough curiosity among the filmgoers.

It showcases a loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolises his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events pits them against each other. This twist has intrigued the audience to know what circumstances led to such a situation.

Some time back, Sidharth was in news over his alleged break-up with Alia Bhatt. The reports of their link-ups and break-ups have been doing the rounds for a long time. The duo has never come out open about their relationship.

The recent buzz suggests that the Kapoor and Sons actors have parted ways.

Sidharth will also be seen in Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar, which features 24 Bollywood stars every year. Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie, which is expected to do well at the box office.

If this one also bombs, the actor may give a thought to getting to modelling. Did you know Sid started his career as a model at the age of 18. He was not only a popular model in India but has also worked for international brands like Roberto Cavalli. He has scorched the ramp in various countries including Dubai, Paris, Milan, New York and Singapore.

On his birthday, let's take a look at a few rare and unseen pictures of the handsome hunk:

