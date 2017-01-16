Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra turns 32 on January 16. The actor will soon appear in his upcoming movie, Reload, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

His personal and professional life has been quite interesting since the beginning. From dating Alia Bhatt to recent rumours of a relationship with co-star Jacqueline, the Kapoor and Sons has been making headlines on a constant basis. After his first film Student of the Year, alongside Alia and Varun Dhawan, the actor has been in news regarding his on and off relationship with the Udta Punjab actress.

Meanwhile, there has been a major transformation that can be seen in Sid. His confidence level has seen a boost and his personality too seems less guarded, which the actor proved it in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 5. However, he doesn't really have a great career graph to his credit, since his film Brothers released.

While his last film Baar Baar Dekho too failed to impress viewers, fans have high expectations from Sidharth as he never fails to win hearts with his individual performances on-screen. The actor has the potential to do well and his good looks have always been the icing on the cake.

Take a look at Sidharth's top 5 hot photos here: