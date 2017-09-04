Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's relationship status have been the hot topic of tinsel town for a long time. The recent buzz was that the duo has parted ways, however, they have never publicly announced their affair.

Now the update is that post their breakup, Alia has found a new friend in Ranbir Kapoor. Is it her way to take revenge from Sidharth?

If you have followed the earlier reports about the duo, Alia was miffed with Sid because of his closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez. It was said that the actor was quite close to his A Gentleman actress which had irked Alia and it was one of the reasons of their breakup.

According to DNA, Alia has become closer to her Dragon co-star Ranbir, who is her childhood crush as well.

Doesn't the situation look like a cycle? When Ranbir and Katrina Kaif had split, there were rumours that Alia's closeness to the hunk was the reason. Now, similar thing happened with Alia, Jacqueline and Sid, as per reports.

Sid and Jackie have already wooed us with their intense chemistry on-screen and now, we are eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia to appear on the silver screen.

However, if reports are to be believed Sid and Alia will be seen together in Aashiqui 3. In fact, the actors have earlier confirmed the reports.

A few days ago, when Sid was asked about their breakup on A Gentleman's song launch event, he had said: "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs." We wonder if this is Sid's way of rubbishing rumours or if he was just trying to be funny about the whole situation.