Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's break-up rumours had really disappointed many fans, but their exit together as a 'couple' at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash has grabbed attention. According to reports, the duo is back together and there are two people who reunited this cute couple.

Well, it seems it's true that Alia and Sid called it quits, but two people, who are extremely close to these two, reunited their love. SpotboyE reported that those two are Karan Johar and Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan.

A source informed the online portal that it is because of Karan and Akansha that the lovebirds have got back to each other. So, here's what exactly happened – according to SpotboyE.

Alia had apparently asked her office boy to distribute Diwali gifts among her close friends. But the office boy did some goof up and sent one of the gifts to Sidharth (who obviously was not in the list).

This made Alia angry and she bashed the office boy. After this episode, two days back, Alia invited her close friends at her Juhu residence for Diwali dinner. Again, the list didn't include Sid. When their mentor Karan Johar got to know about it, he became extremely upset.

So, their mentor called these two the next day to his office for lunch and made them understand about their relationship. In fact, Alia's best friend Akansha tried to explain both of them to sort out their differences. After the entire discussion, Sidharth and Alia finally decided to give their relationship second chance.

This story got confirmed when Akansha Ranjan posted a picture with Alia, Karan from Sanjay Kapoor's bash, last night and captioned the picture saying: "Match-maker and Match-makees."

match-maker and match-makees ?‍♂️ haaappyy birthday @sanjaykapoor2500 ? A post shared by Kanch⭐️⭐️ (@akansharanjankapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

We thank Karan and Akansha that they helped Alia and Sid to get back together. Fans really missed these lovebirds and now, we hope they be together forever. Isn't it?