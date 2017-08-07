Hindi movie A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, has fetched a record amount of money from its satellite, music and digital media rights.

A Gentleman is one of the most hyped big ticket Bollywood movies. The makers have shelled out Rs 50 crore on its production, promotion and advertisement. The film has been creating a lot of positive buzz in the media, ever since it was announced. Its trailer, which was released recently, has doubled the hype, expectations and curiosity about the movie.

It was reported that there was a huge demand for various rights of A Gentleman with leading music labels, TV channels and digital media vying their hands for them. The latest we hear is that the makers have sealed the deals for the sale of its satellite, music and digital media. The movie has earned Rs 30 crore from these rights.

Fox Star Studios, which has produced it, is reportedly distributing A Gentleman to the theatres around the world. This production and distribution house has grand plans for the release of the film. However, the movie needs to collect Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office to break even. After seeing its hype trade experts predict that collecting this amount will a cake for this flick and it will be a big hit.

Meanwhile, Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, is very confident about the success of A Gentleman at the box office. "Right from the day we launched the trailer of A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky - the anticipation for this film is only going up," Vijay Singh said, in a statement released to the media.

"The movie has shaped up very well and the film is in a very good place given the controlled cost of production and fantastic satellite and music rights values. We are confident that the film will be loved by audiences especially the youth, and as a studio, we are thrilled with our home grew slate post Neerja, Dhoni and Jolly LLB2," Vijay Singh added.

A Gentleman is an action comedy film, which has been written and directed by Raj and DK. Its trailer and songs have received a great response and have got everyone eager to witness the action comedy. The film is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on August 25.