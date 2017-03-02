The government of Andhra Pradesh gives away Nandi Awards to recognise excellence in Telugu cinema, Telugu theatre and Telugu television. The organisers have announced the winners of the years 2012 and 2013 on Wednesday, March 1.

Check complete winners list of Nandi Awards 2012, 2013

Actor Siddique has once again done Keralites proud after he became the first Mollywood actor to receive the prestigious award for his performance in the Telugu movie Naa Bangaaru Talli. His role as a father of a girl, who fell prey to sex trafficking, won him the Special Jury Award.

In the wake of the news, the team of director Omar Lulu's Chunkzz broke into a celebration. Siddique is shooting for the upcoming movie. The filmmaker has also shared a video of the entire team, including Lal, Balu Varghese, Vishak Nair, and others, congratulating the two-time Kerala State Award winning actor for the new honour.

The critically-acclaimed Naa Bangaaru Talli, directed by Rajesh Touchriver, was selected as the Best Feature Film in Telugu for the 61st National Film Awards and has also bagged Best Film Award at the Trinity International Film Festival in Detroit, four awards at the Indonesian Film Festival, among many others. The movie, which also stars Anjali Patil, Rathna Shekar Reddy, Lakshmi Menon, and Neena Kurup in main roles, was simultaneously made in Malayalam as Ente.

The announcement of Nandi Awards 2012 and 2013 came late due to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.