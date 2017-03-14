Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame Siddharth Shukla is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Siddharth's short fuse has apparently put the actor in the crosshairs of media and the makers of Dil Se Dil Tak, a serial where he plays the lead role opposite Rashami Desai.

Siddharth has recently walked out of an interview, SpotboyE reported. The makers of Dil Se Dil Tak are said to have warned the actor to keep his tantrums in check. So, when a reporter asked him about the same, he gave the journalist a stare and stormed off.

The reports of his testy behaviour are damaging his image in the industry.

In fact, there have been rumours that Siddharth might be replaced by Manish Raisinghania in Dil Se Dil Tak. However, no official word is out yet.

Recently, the actor has put the shooting on halt for more than two hours as he found his vanity van smaller than co-actor Rashami's. He didn't begin the shoot until he got his way. Earlier, he had refused to shoot after the microwave in his vanity van got broken.