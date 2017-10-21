Tamil actor Siddharth had earlier announced making his acting debut in Mollywood with Dileep's upcoming movie Kammarasambhavam. Now, the latest we hear from the industry insiders is that the Jigarthanda actor and Kalidas Jayaram have been roped in for the third directorial venture of hitmaker Alphonse Puthren.

Read more: Siddharth in Kammarasambhavam

The yet-to-be-titled movie, based on love and friendship, is said to be a simple film with comedy and emotions and the filmmaker claims it to be a film with "nothing new" to offer.

Six months ago, Alphonse, known for his superhit films Neram and Premam, had revealed about his third flick that would be made in Tamil. He had then requested aspiring candidates, who can sing and act to send their unedited photos and videos to the team.

"This time, we are looking for a girl who knows to sing and act. Age 16- 26. About the film's cast and crew, I will update later :) The film will be in Tamil (sic)," he posted on his Facebook account.

Also read: Dileep to join Kammarasambhavam team

Rumour mills suggest that Alphonse would be retaining some of the cast and crew of his previous movies, including music composer Rajesh Murugesan and cinematographer Anand C Chandran for the next. Though many details of the upcoming film aren't revealed yet, it is expected to repeat the success of Nivin Pauly's hits Neram and Premam.

Also check: When is Kalidas' Poomaram releasing? Jayaram finally answers! [VIDEO]

Meanwhile, the Kerala audience has been eagerly waiting for the release of Kalidas' Poomaran, the first Malayalam movie in which he appears in lead role. The two songs from the movie have already become the favourites among the music lovers, and one of them was released almost a year ago.

The delay of Abrid Shine directorial has led to rumours that the film has been shelved. But actor Jayaram on a appeared on a television show recently and confirmed that his son's movie will hit the screens as a Christmas release in December this year.

Whereas, Siddharth will be next seen in the multilingual comedy horror thriller The House Next Door (Hindi) -- Aval in Tamil and Gruham in Telugu. He will soon join the team of Rathish Ambat's Malayalam movie Kammarasambhavam, which has started rolling again after Dileep was granted bail by the Kerala High Court for his alleged involvement in an actress assault case.

Here's Alphonse Puthren's announcement on the upcoming movie posted six months ago: