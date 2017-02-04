- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
Sick whale with 30 plastic bags in stomach found in Norway
A beached Cuviers beaked whale in Norway died with 30 plastic bags in its stomach. An autopsy showed the whale’s intestinal system to be completely empty - suggesting starvation.Attempts were made to chase the whale back into the sea when it beached but it had to be shot after all attempts failed. Plastic bags from several countries were found in its stomach. Scientists say the animal was in severe pain. Plastic pollution of the oceans kills thousands of marine animals every year.
Most popular