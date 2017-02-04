Sick whale with 30 plastic bags in stomach found in Norway

A beached Cuviers beaked whale in Norway died with 30 plastic bags in its stomach. An autopsy showed the whale’s intestinal system to be completely empty - suggesting starvation.Attempts were made to chase the whale back into the sea when it beached but it had to be shot after all attempts failed. Plastic bags from several countries were found in its stomach. Scientists say the animal was in severe pain. Plastic pollution of the oceans kills thousands of marine animals every year.