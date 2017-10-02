It can be quite challenging for actors to play siblings as well as lovers on-screen. Well, not at the same time obviously, if they aren't planning to remake Game of Thrones. But, yes, there are a few actors who have played lovers and siblings on-screen. They played the roles so convincingly that maybe most of us didn't even notice it.

Let's take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra romanced each other in Gunday and Bajirao Mastani, their chemistry was loved by the audience in both. The duo, however, also appeared as brother and sister in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have given us some notable blockbusters such as Mohabbatein and Devdas where they played romantic couple. But, they have also became on-screen siblings in Josh, wherein they played twins.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini romanced in a number of hit films like Satte Pe Satta, Naseeb, Nastik, Desh Premee, Baghban, Babul and appeared as a veteran couple in Veer Zaara. However, in a 1973-movie Gehri Chaal, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of an elder brother to Hema Malini where she was paired with Jeetendra.

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone played a couple in a rom-com Desi Boyz. And, in a popular thriller film Race 2, they played the role of brother and sister and equally entertained the audience.

Abhishek Bachchan and Asin

In the family drama All Is Well, Abhishek Bachchan and Asin are paired up as lovers. When it comes to Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan, they appear as brother and sister. The audience loved them in both the movies, in fact, fans still cherish their chemistry in songs like "Baaton ko teri" and "Mere humsafar."

Arjun Rampal and Deepika Padukone

In her very first movie, Deepika Padukone played the role of Arjun Rampal's lover, at least in the first half of the movie. In the second half, obviously, she played the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan. In Sajid Khan's Housefull the actors played as siblings.

Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Tusshar Kapoor falls in love with Kareena Kapoor at first sight. The pair later starred as siblings in the popular comedy movie, Golmaal Returns.