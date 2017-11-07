Paparazzi are always under the fire for "invasion of privacy." The photographers are seen everywhere a celebrity goes in hope of getting some juicy scoop on the way. While we love that these cameramen help us with some jaw-dropping gossip, this time things went too far.

A paparazzo attempted to not just take nude pictures of the hit singer Sia but also tried making big bucks for it. Capturing the singer nude in her private property, the photographer not only invaded her personal space, he/she tried to sell these pictures to a photo agency only to be shut down by the singer.

Shedding light on the incident, Sia took to Twitter to call out the photographer and confirm that her private space was invaded and her nude pictures were being sold.

Here's how the events unfolded:

According to Hollywood Life, the intrusive paparazzo gained access into Sia's private space and photographed the Cheap Thrills hit-maker hile sunbathing nude. The photographer took pictures without the singer's permission.

Since the photographer used a long-range lens, the photos featured Sia completely nude standing on a balcony. Soon after, the paparazzo tried to sell the photos to a photo agency.

This caught Sia's attention and she quickly took to social media to give an epic response. The singer, taking matters in her own hand, posted the nude photo online making the picture financially worthless.

She captioned the image: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" She not only shut down haters and the photographer, she also used the negative publicity to promote her upcoming album "Everyday is Chrsitmas." Way to go, Sia! You can check out the image here.

Shocked by the revelation, fans soon showered the singer with support after the bold move. A fan tweeted, "I really love that you were so cool about this but I hope u know your real fans would never buy such photos & invade your privacy like that."

"This is how you handle someone trying to leak or blackmail. Sia, you are iconic," said another.