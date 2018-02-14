Yet another annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has left sports fans drooling as some of the hottest female sports athletes teamed up to give us the stunning visual treat.

The SI Swimsuit 2018 issue features the drop-dead gorgeous tennis stars Sloane Stephens, Eugenie Bouchard, golf beauty Paige Spiranac as well as American Olympian Aly Raisman, among 30 stunning models around the world, in some drop-dead risque avatars!

Actors and sports persons have been an integral part of the American magazine over the years. It launched in January 1964.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey -- who is now set to sign with the WWE at the Elimination Chamber 2018 PPV -- almost killed everyone with her drop-dead avatar in the 2016 edition of the SI Swimsuit Issue, where she flaunted her perfectly-toned body in body paint.

Last year, the now-married Serena Williams also turned up a lot of heat and left us all sweating with her photoshoot. She was joined by tennis stars Genie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki as well as star gymnast Simone Biles, among many others.

Kate Upton was the cover girl of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017. 24-year-old Danielle Herrington meanwhile is the cover girl for the SI Swimsuit 2018 issue.

Here's a look at the hottest sports athletes featured at the SI Swimsuit 2018:

Aly Raisman

Age: 23

Nation: USA

Sport: Artistic gymnastics

Major sports accomplishments: Six Olympic medals (Gold - Team Event in 2012, 2016, Floor Exercise in 2012 | Silver - Floor Exercise, All Around events in 2016 | Bronze - Balance Beam event in 2012).

Eugenie Bouchard

Age: 23

Nation: Canada

Sport: Tennis

Major sports accomplishments: Reached the Wimbledon final (2014) | Highest WTA ranking: #5

At the beginning of the shoot, it's always hard — wearing almost nothing definitely makes you feel self-conscious. But the photographer was amazing; he was so nice and supportive — he made me feel comfortable right away. I realized I was there for a reason, and this gave me the confidence to be free and also have fun during the shoot!" - Genie, on posing for the SI Swmisuit edition second year in a row (via SI.com)

Paige Spiranac

Age: 24

Nation: USA

Sport: Golf

Major sports accomplishments: None as such | Current ranking: #1197

Sloane Stephens

Age: 24

Nation: USA

Sport: Tennis

Major sports accomplishments: US Open grand slam winner (2017) | Highest WTA ranking: #11

Brenna Huckaby

Age: 22

Nation: USA

Sport: Paralympic snowboarding

Major sports accomplishment: 3-time World Championship gold medallist