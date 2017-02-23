Sports fans around the world wait with bated breath with the start of every calendar year for the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Published annually, the American magazine features the models in their hottest avatars ever known to human eye -- in the tiniest of swimsuits or even body paints.

Actors and sports persons have been an integral part of the magazine over the years. It launched in January 1964.

UFC star Ronda Rousey almost killed everyone with her drop-dead avatar in the previous edition of the SI Swimsuit Issue, where she flaunted her perfectly-carved and toned MMA body in body paint. The 30-year-old also featured on the cover of the magazine for SI Swimsuit 2016.

Kate Upton features in the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017, but that's not all. Glam-queens from the world of sports have also done the most risque photoshoots ever to enthral the readers (or, let's say, the viewers).

Let's check out the photos straightaway

Eugenie Bouchard

Whoooosh! The 22-year-old Canadian tennis star, with looks to melt any heart, has not only shed her cute image but has also taken her image to a level we can't even imagine! Plenty of reasons why we HAVE to envy the lucky Twitter user John Goehrke, who will be rewarded with a second date by Genie.

Simone Biles

The 19-year-old artistic gymnast from the United States of America has been one of the biggest stars of the Rio Olympics 2016 with her sensational performances. The short-statured Biles has nothing, but enthralled everyone in the photoshoot where she has displayed her beautiful and elegant body.

Biles won a total of four gold medals and one bronze in the Rio de Janeiro quadrennial event.

Caroline Wozniacki

Yet another HOT tennis star who was moving around with golfer Rory McIlroy for some time in the past, Wozniacki, 26, stays classy when it comes to photoshoots. To be honest, her smiles and curves do more talking than her tennis. The Dane can almost be compared with Anna Kournikova in terms of looks.

Thinking myself back to the sun, warm weather and no tan lines ?? @SI_Swimsuit pic.twitter.com/gUGWhzTOpV — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 16, 2017

The new @SI_Swimsuit is on the stands today!!! So excited and honored to be included in the issue for the third straight year!☺️? pic.twitter.com/kx9O4wgfAf — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 15, 2017

Aly Raisman

Another member of the United States of America artistic gymnastics team, Raisman, 22, has showcased her flexibility in a black two-piece. A winner of one gold and two silver medals at the Rio 2016, Raisman has proved once again the reason why she is so drool-worthy!

Serena Williams

So, here we are! Let's save the best for the last. The evergreen women's tennis player is champion both on and off the court, and we can assert that statement with the perfect reason. Unfortunately, Williams, 35, has announced her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams is taken, folks. Let's accept the reality!

Hope your day is going good ?#SISwim @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST