The Indian Navy on Thursday, Nobvember 23, got its first women pilot, Shubhangi Swaroop from Uttar Pradesh, who will be flying Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft soon after she completes her training in Hyderabad.

New Delhi's Astha Segal, Puducherry's Roopa A and Sakthi Maya S from Kerala too made a mark in the history of Indian Navy as they were chosen as the country's first women officers at the Naval Armament Inspectorate (NAI). The NAI is responsible for auditing and assessing the state of weapons and ammunition of the Navy.

All four women officers will undergo training in their respective branches before being employed on duty, Southern Naval spokesperson Commander Sreedhar Warrier was quoted as saying by PTI.

Following their Naval Orientation course, Shubhangi, Astha, Roopa A and Sakthi Maya S, had graduated from the Ezhimala Naval Academy at a grand function on November 22, which saw the presence of Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Referring to some other women officers who have been part of the Indian Navy over the years, Commander Warrier said: "Though Shubhangi is the first Naval woman pilot, the Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons."

He added: "Shubhangi Swaroop will be trained at the Air Force Academy at Hyderabad which trains pilots of the Army, Navy and the Air Force."

For Shubhangi, who is the daughter of a Naval Commander, being part of Indian Navy as a pilot is a dream come true.