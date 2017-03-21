They say actresses often do photo shoots when the film offers dry up, but Shubha Poonja is different from the herd as she loves to be part of photo shoots. The actress, in spite of having six movies in her hand, has done a bold photo session.

Yes, Shubha Poonja, for an undisclosed publication, has sported a swimsuit. A few photos of which have been surfaced online and the actress undoubtedly raises the temperature in her new sexy avatar. The photos captured by SS Abishek have now got people's attention and it is likely to become the talk of the town.

Recently, the actress was in the news after a snap of her with lyricist Nagendra Prasad in marriage costume went viral, instantly spreading rumours of her marriage. Clarification came from her side later that it was a still from her forthcoming movie and she requested people not to "confuse it for real." The Moggina Manasu girl said she was still single.

On the professional front, Shubha Poonja is working on movies like Sharan's Jai Maruthi 800, Tarla Nan Maklu, Srujan Lokesh-starrer Samosa, etc.

Check out some more sizzling Shubha Instagram pics

@snabhi #abhi s click # A post shared by shubha Poonja . (@shubhapoonja) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Abhi s click A post shared by shubha Poonja . (@shubhapoonja) on Sep 1, 2016 at 7:44am PDT