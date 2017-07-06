Pooja Gandhi and Shuba Poonja were the latest to feature on Akul Balaji's Super Talk Time. The portions involving the two popular actresses were shot on Wednesday, July 5.

During the rapid fire round, Shubha Poonja made an interesting claim when she said she would like to marry Sharan and was willing to befriend Huccha Venkat.

"Who would you like to get married and tell me the name of one person in Sandalwood with whom you like to be a friend," Akul Balaji asked Shuba Poonja. The actress said Sharan and Huccha Venkat, respectively.

She refused to suggest any name when the host asked her to tell an actor she would like to kill. "It might appear strange, but Shubha Poonja likes to make a friendship with Huccha Venkat. And does not like to kill anyone," a source said.

"The episode has come out well and it will be aired on Thursday, 6 July. Viewers can expect some electrifying moment filled with lots of humour," the source added.

The one-hour long show airs on Thursdays and Fridays. Each episode would feature two or three celebrity guests and is laced with humour, games and gossips. The studio audience will also get a chance to participate in the discussion.

Anu Prabhakar and her husband-actor Raghu Mukherjee's episode will be aired on Friday.