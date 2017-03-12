Actress Shruti Haasan, who is set to be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayudu, is thankful to the actor and director Harish Shankar for changing her 'Iron Leg' image, with Gabbar Singh.

Shruti Haasan made her debut with Salman Khan's Hindi film Luck in 2009 but most of her films initially bombed at the box office. Their failure earned her the tag of 'Iron Leg' with no star hero or director wanting to work with her. But Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's conviction to cast her as the female lead in Gabbar Singh (2012) changed her the course of her career. Then onwards, she went on delivering back-to-back hits.

The actress has once again teamed up with power star Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayudu, which is set to be released in the theatres on March 24. She thinks that Gabbar Singh gave her a much-needed break and now Katamarayudu will take her to new heights. She is all praise for Pawan Kalyan for reposing faith in her.

"I look at Pawan Kalyan a little differently from my other co-stars. He worked with me at a time when many others were doubtful of my ability. My career wasn't really doing well. He and director Harish Shankar stuck to their decision and wanted me to be a part of Gabbar Singh. The film changed things for me. I have huge respect to both of them for that," Shruti Haasan said in an interview to The Hindu.

Apart from Katamarayudu, Shruti Haasan has three other big projects like Sabaash Naidu, Behen Hogi Teri and Sangamithra, which are lined up for shooting. For the first time, she will be seen with her father Kamal Haasan in the movie Sabaash Naidu. She finds it challenging to work with him.

"He doesn't take anything for granted because he is Kamal Haasan and he expects the same from everyone. It's quite challenging to work with him. He's so passionate about what he does and it's hugely inspiring," Shruti said.