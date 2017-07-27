Giving fillip to the rumours of her affair with British theatre actor Michael Corsale, Shruti Haasan was spotted with him in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 26. In fact, she was seen hugging him inside her car.

Shruti Haasan met Michael Corsale six months ago in London through a common friend and have become fond of each other since then. This is his second visit to Mumbai in a span of three months.

Mumbai Mirror reported Shruti Haasan was seen giving a warm welcome to Michael Corsale and shared a tight hug inside her car, the pictures of which have now become the talk of the town. The report added that he is here to spend some quality time with the actress.

Michael Corsale will be reportedly in India for the next few days and has plans to meet her father Kamal Haasan soon.

Michael Corsale is born and raised in London. He has graduated from Drama Centre London and has involved himself in a theatre group called Deep Diving Men.

However, Shruti Haasan has not opened up on her relationship and has neither admitted nor denied dating rumours.

It may be recalled that Shruti Haasan was earlier linked up with her co-stars like Siddharth, Dhanush and also with cricketer Suresh Raina.

On the professional front, the actress' next movie is Sabaash Naidu in which she is teaming up with her father. The actress had recently walked out of movie Sundar C Sangamithra-- launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.