Shriya Saran's marriage has come as a surprise to many of her fans. They are happy that the actress finally found her soulmate, but are also worried because she might quit films post her wedding to Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev.

For uninitiated, Shriya Saran has secretly married her boyfriend on March 12. Yes, the actress, who won the hearts of millions of fans with her charming smile alone, has tied the knot without media glare, as reported by Mid-Day.

Now, people are concerned whether she will quit films. "Oka... Shriya Saran secretly marries her Beau....congrats girl for entertaining us all these years... but my worry is will u continue acting? Ur such an underrated talent who shouldn't quit acting @shriya1109. [sic]" a worried fan wrote to her on Twitter.

One fan suggested that she takes inspiration from Samantha, who has continued acting post her wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya. "@shriya1109 Mam... Take inspiration from Samantha... continue acting....nonethless Happy as a fan to see u getting married. [sic}" the fan tweeted.

Shriya Saran's upcoming movies are: Arvind Swami-starrer Naragasooran, Nana Patekar's Hindi film Tadka and Nara Rohit's Telugu project Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

With not many movies in her kitty, there is a possibity of Shriya Saran bidding goodbye to films. It has to be seen whether she will shift her base to Russia to stay with her hubby.

Nonetheless, Shriya Saran is yet to confirm about her wedding and share pictures of her marriage.

Shriya Saran is a popular Indian actress, who predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. She worked with stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna among many others. Whereas Andrei Koscheev owns a chain of restaurant called Domavkusnee.