Gorgeous South Indian beauty Shriya Saran is finally ready to bid goodbye to singlehood as she set to tie the knot with her beau this month. After being in the film industry for over 16 years and worked with all the leading language of India, the actress has found her soulmate in a Russian called Andrei Koscheev.

Who is Shriya Saran's boyfriend Andrei Koscheev?

Shriya Saran has been tight-lipped about her beau and marriage. In fact, the actress had kept her relationship out of media glare and the reports of them dating surfaced only after it was revealed that the 35-year old was tying the knot with Koscheev in March.

Andrei Koscheev was born in St Petersburg in Russia and is currently staying with his mother Natalya Koscheeva and brother Nikita Koscheeva. He has a degree from Stockholm School of Economics. He is an adventurous person who loves traveling and driving.

He owns a chain of restaurant called Domavkusnee, which is known for its custom-made menu and dishes. Andrei Koscheev won the Best Young Entrepreneur award in 2015.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev will enter the wedlock in a three-day wedding, commencing on March 18 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Tamil media reports that the preparations for the wedding are happening at a brisk pace.

The couple is tying the knot as per the Hindu customs with a Holi-themed celebration.

On the professional front, Shriya Saran is also working on Karthick Naren-directorial Naragasooran in which Arvind Swamy plays the lead. The actress is also part of Nana Patekar's Tadka, a remake of Malayalam hit film Salt N' Pepper and Telugu flick Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

Match point⚡️⚡️ #КубокКремля A post shared by Андрей Кощеев (@andreikoscheev) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

The actress has worked with A-listers in the south film industry including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, and Vikram among others.