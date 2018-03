Shriya Saran has tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a low-key wedding at her residence in Mumbai on March 12. The marriage took place in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The couple's wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs. The actress wore a pink outfit. Prior to the marriage, Shriya Saran had organized a pre-wedding party, reports Mid-Day.

"It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighborhood," the tabloid quotes a source as saying.

Earlier, there were reports which had claimed that Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev would enter the wedlock in a three-day wedding, commencing on March 18 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Shriya Saran debuted in 2001 with Telugu movie Ishtam. She rose to popularity in a span of a few years and went on to work with Tollywood biggies like Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Chiranjeevi.

She reached the pinnacle of popularity after pairing up opposite Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in Sivaji. Although with many new faces that entered in the south film industry, did affect her market standing her fans following didn't see any dip.

Nonetheless, in her 17-year long successful career span, Shriya Saran has worked in over 70 films and shared screen space with almost all the leading stars of south India.

Coming to her beau, Shriya Saran has been tight-lipped about him and their marriage. In fact, the actress had kept her relationship out of media glare and the reports of them dating surfaced only after it was revealed that the 35-year old was tying the knot with Koscheev in March.

Andrei Koscheev was born in St Petersburg in Russia and is currently staying with his mother Natalya Koscheeva and brother Nikita Koscheeva. He has a degree from Stockholm School of Economics. He is an adventurous person who loves traveling and driving.

He owns a chain of a restaurant called Domavkusnee, which is known for its custom-made menu and dishes. Andrei Koscheev won the Best Young Entrepreneur award in 2015.