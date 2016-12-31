Shree Cement, Ramco Cement and Dalmia Cement are Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.'s (MOSL) top picks in the cement sector, one of the victims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation decision.

The commodity, largely used by construction industry in addition to infrastructure, has been affected because real estate developers are witnessing a fall in activity due to the cash crunch.

"The key segments of the economy where cash transactions play a vital role are real estate/construction, gold and the informal sectors. The role of cash transaction in case of real estate and gold is mostly dubious," India Ratings had said in a note on November 11 this year.

The sector's woes got bigger due to weak demand and capacity addition, impacting pricing capacity for many companies. Brokerage house Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities had earlier cut the sector's growth rate projections for the current fiscal and 2017-18.

"The demonetisation move by Indian government coupled with other policy measures are likely to impact the two pillars of cement demand in the country the most - housing and infrastructure. We believe the weakness in demand is likely to be spread over the long run compared to the current understanding of it being a short-term phenomenon," it said.

"We expect demand disruption to push down cement demand recovery by at least a year and hence capacity utilisation will be lower for a longer period than what was expected earlier," the Nirmal Bang note added.

On Friday, Dalmia Bharat closed 1.02 percent higher at Rs 1,355, Shree Cement was up 6.66 percent at Rs 14,724 and Ramco Cements ended 1.59 percent higher at Rs 546.

India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world, after China.