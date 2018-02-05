The makers of Viswasam have reportedly found the heroine for Ajith's forthcoming movie. After considering many names, they have roped in none other than Shraddha Srinath.

Shraddha Srinath, who was recently seen in the hit movie Vikram Vedha and in a small role in Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, seems to be the lucky actress who has bagged Viswasam.

Some unconfirmed sources say Shraddha Srinath is still in talks and nothing has been finalised yet. She will be reportedly sharing screen space with another actress in the Ajith-starrer movie.

International Business Times, India, made repeated attempts to contact Shraddha Srinath, but did not get a response from the actress.

Shraddha Srinath, who started her acting career with the Malayalam flick Kohinoor, shot to fame with the Kannada film U-Turn. Since then, she has worked in a handful of films.

Her latest Tamil flick Richie failed to impress the viewers. She is currently working on two Kannada films — Shadibhagya and Godhra.

Coming back to Viswasam, there were reports earlier that Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and a few others were approached by the makers of the film to play the female lead, but now it looks like they are not part of the project.

Viswasam is a gangster movie set in North Chennai. Ajith will reportedly play a cop in the untitled flick. It is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and directed by Siruthai Siva, who has collaborated with Ajith once again after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

The shooting will begin on February 22.