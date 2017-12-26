Prabhas, who shot to fame globally with Baahubali series, has spoken highly about his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor's role. In an industry where female characters are more or less treated as eye-candies, his positive words about the leading lady in the flick have come as a surprise.

Speaking to PTI, Prabhas said that they were lucky to have Shraddha Kapoor in the film. According to him, the Bollywood girl is "the best choice" for the role and her's is a powerful character in the flick.

"The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," Prabhas told PTI.

Prabhas said Shraddha Kapoor is a hard-working person. "Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated," the Baahubali star added.

Actresses' roles are often restricted to glamour quotient in the films in Tollywood and their roles are limited to songs with fewer scenes, but there are exceptions like Devasena in Baahubali series. Now, Shraddha Kapoor's role comes as a welcome change.

Meanwhile, the actress has started filming for an action sequence in Hyderabad from Monday, December 25. On the other side, Prabhas is on a holiday to the US and will be joining the team on January 5.

The makers have planned a 40-45 day schedule where major action sequences will be shot.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujith. Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi are in the key roles.

It is a multilingual film jointly produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod.