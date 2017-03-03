Shraddha Kapoor turns 30 on Friday, March 3, but the celebrations at the Kapoor house began much in advance. Since the actress is spending her special day with her girl gang in Europe, her family and the team of her upcoming film, Haseena, wanted to throw her a party before she left the country.

Shraddha, who attained stardom after the success of Aashiqui 2, failed to wow viewers in her last two big releases — Rock On 2 and OK Jaanu. However, the actress, also known for her singing talent, continued to make headlines, and not always because of her work.

Here is a look at the top controversies that have surrounded Shraddha:

1) Father Shakti Kapoor drags her out of Farhan Akhtar's apartment

Shraddha and her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar's alleged affair is the current talk of town, although they have always denied it. Recently, the actress made headlines when it was reported that her father Shakti dragged her out of Farhan's apartment, after she decided to move in with the actor-director. Since the Haseena actress didn't want to create a scene, she quietly made an exit. Some residents of the building had apparently confirmed the incident to some websites.

2) Boycott by photographers

Shraddha was recently boycotted by some photographers during the success bash of Ek Villain. They refused to click her pictures due to her bad behaviour with the press during the promotions of the film.

The Ek Villain team is said to have asked Shraddha to step forward and apologise to the photographers. However, the latter stood their ground, and it was only after she moved out of the frame that they clicked pictures of the team. The incident apparently left the actress in tears.

3) Shraddha's photoshopped picture in Pakistan-based daily

During the promotion of Ek Villain, Shraddha had worn a top and denim shorts, which didn't go down well with Pakistani media. Her picture with her Ek Villain co-star Sidharth Malhotra and director Mohit Suri was photoshopped, and her thighs were covered with black knee-high stockings.

4) Accusations of tantrum-throwing

Early in her career, the actress was accused of throwing tantrums. Even father Shakti Kapoor accepted that his daughter has mood issues. "She is their favourite and perhaps that's why she is a little stubborn, eccentric and moody. You have to tolerate her tantrums but the good thing is that she can be cajoled easily. She is not a difficult girl but you dare not mess with her! Also, Shraddha can't tolerate rude behaviour. You've got to be polite. If you happen to upset her, she locks herself in the room and stays inside for hours. Her moods can turn the house upside down!," he had told Fimfare.

5) Relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

Since her Aashqui 2 days, Shraddha's secret relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur has been the talk of tinsel town although the two always denied dating each other.