Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu has been granted UA certificate by the censor board with just four verbal cuts.

The Censor Board of Film Certification, headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, has retained all the love-making and kissing scenes in the movie, making just four verbal cuts, according to SpotboyE.

CBFC was earlier criticised for its extensive censorship in regard to the movies Udta Punjab, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aligarh among others. However, the board had surprised all, when all the kissing scenes as well as Ranveer Singh's bare butt scene were allowed in Befikre.

Now, OK Jaanu apparently has a number of bold scenes between Shraddha and Aditya. Apart from lip-locks, the two stars apparently have sex-scenes in the movie as well. However, the report said that the board has granted a UA certificate to OK Jaanu without chopping any of the steamy scenes, but just made four verbal cuts.

Directed by Shaad Ali and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, OK Jaanu is a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film, OK Kanmani. The movie features Shraddha and Aditya in a live-in-relationship, and both of them do not believe in commitment.

They play characters of a modern day couple, for whom career is more important than relationship. The trailer of the film was released some time back and had received positive response from the audience. Aditya and Shraddha's chemistry looks interesting in the trailer. The film is slated to be released on January 13.