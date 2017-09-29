Ex-lovers Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur seem to be giving their relationship another chance after an alleged breakup a year ago.

The duo was recently spotted mingling at the Ambani's star-studded bash held at Antilla, which left many wondering if there is any chance of them rekindling their affair.

Shraddha Kapoor to do a double role in Prabhas' Saaho?

A report in SpotboyE read: "Aditya and Shraddha spent two hours engrossed in conversation and kept to a corner at the party. And when it was time for Shraddha to leave, her ex-boyfriend decided to escort her out. Aditya kept his drink aside and walked Shraddha to her car. And the moment Shraddha was about to step into the waiting car, Aditya gave her a tender kiss on the cheek and said Go Safe & Goodnight."

While the Haseena Parkar actress is single again after a much-hyped affair with Farhan Akhtar, Aditya was linked to Katrina Kaif during the shoot of Fitoor.

Shraddha and Aditya had started dating soon after the release of their first film Aashiqui 2, although they both had denied the reports.

In April, when Shraddha was still dating Farhan, she and her OK Jaanu co-star Aditya were spotted having some good time at a party. The duo's closeness apparently didn't go down well with the Rock On 2 actor and it resulted in an ugly war of words between the boys. Such ugly was the fight that Shraddha had to rush to the spot to control the situation.