- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Should you invest in gold in 2017?
Gold investment demand tends to go up when the world economy is uncertain and volatile. IBTimes UK expert financial columnist Edmund Shing asks whether 2017 could be the time to invest in gold.
Most popular