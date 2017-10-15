Several flagships, including Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X have seen the light of day this year but if one is to name the best selling smartphone in India this year, it has to be Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. However, Xiaomi is said to be preparing to announce Redmi Note 5 which will confuse many prospective buyers either to buy Note 4 or wait for its successor.

So, should you wait for the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or buy Redmi Note 4? Let's have a look at what the handsets have to offer in terms of specifications and their price:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset for Indian market), and run Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system. It is also expected to feature a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The upcoming smartphone is also expected to be available in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195).

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

The handset is priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

Looking at the specifications of the two devices, it is obvious that Redmi Note 5 will have several feature upgrades over its predecessor, thus giving prospective buyers a reason to wait for the upcoming device.

However, there is no significant change between the handsets if we are to go by the recent reports. Redmi Note 4 is reportedly the best selling smartphone in India in the first half of this year, shipping more than five million units in just six months. If you are looking for a Xiaomi device, you may probably go for Redmi Note 4 as it is reasonably priced and boasts of good specifications.

Moreover, Redmi Note 5 is still a few months away with its makers expected to first release it in its home country China early next year. It won't come as a surprise if the device comes to India a few months later.