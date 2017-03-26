Apple spears to be running out of innovation on its iPhone but the craze for it is still palpable. Hype around its upcoming flagship dubbed as the iPhone 8 aka iPhone X has already started gaining momentum although there is still some time before its actual release. In fact, those looking for a premium smartphone will be confused whether to buy the current flagship iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus or wait for its successor.

The Cupertino giant is tight-lipped on his next-generation device but it is unlikely to reveal any detail till the time of release as that has been the norm in the past. However, the company has the tradition of releasing its iPhone in September every year; so the iPhone 8 should come at around the same time as well.

Also read: This is how you can transform your iPhone into a dream device: 5 ultimate gadgets you need

Well, let's have a look at the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and what the iPhone 8 might offer for those who are planning to buy a premium device.

The iPhone 8 should ideally arrive by September but reports have claimed that its mass production would not begin until September, which means there is a possibility of pushing its launch to October. Now, the question is whether you are willing to use your current device for six to seven months until the new iPhone is released.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 7 costs $649 for the 32GB model, $749 for 128GB, and $849 for 256GB, while the iPhone iPhone 7 Plus 32GB comes at $769, 128GB at $869, and 256GB at $969. This pricing of the upcoming iPhone 8 is still not known, and even guessing sounds not fair at the moment. Reports have, however, claimed that it might start at $1,000, which is expensive. Its bigger screen version should cost even more. So, the question comes to whether one is willing to shell out around $1,000 for the upcoming flagship. If we look at $969 price tag for 256GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus, the rumoured price of the iPhone 8 is not unreachable.

When it comes to specifications, we don't know much about the iPhone 8. Reports have it that it will come in three variants with 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch and 5.8-inch displays. It is expected to feature an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display instead of LCD panels, no physical button and with a wireless charger. Digitimes also reported citing industry sources that Apple would use its "Authentec algorithm combined with Privaris glass identification technology to redesign a new fingerprint ID solution" for its new iPhones, and not Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, an Apple iOS v10, a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory, and a 2GB RAM. It also has a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, a 7MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilisation, and a 1,960mAh battery.

The iPhone 7 Plus sports a 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,080x1920p resolution (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, runs an iOS v10, and comes packed with a 32GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3GB RAM. It features a dual 12MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture) with wide-angle field of view + telephoto camera (f/1.9 aperture), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, OIS, six-element lens and Quad-LED True Tone flash, a 7MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,900mAh battery.

Coming back to whether you should buy the iPhone 7 or wait for its successor iPhone 8, it appears like the latter will have a few new features besides usual upgrades. So, the experience you will have with the upcoming flagship could be something new, which will give you a reason to wait for it. However, most gadget lovers may not have the patience to wait for six to seven months. Moreover, the iPhone 7 is one of the best smartphones (if not the best) currently available in the market. So, its's worth buying it, and you have the option to upgrade to iPhone 8 or some other device after using it for a few months or even a year.