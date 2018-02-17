Xiaomi has finally unveiled the much-awaited Redmi Note 5. The handset received unprecedented attention due to stupendous success of the Redmi Note 4 that took the Indian mobile phone market by storm, becoming the best selling smartphone of 2017.

But does Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 live up to the expectations? Should owners of Redmi Note 4 in India buy Redmi Note 5?

Well, let's have a look at what these devices have to offer before getting to the answer.

Display: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), while the Redmi Note 5 a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density).

Processor: Both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 5 are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Operating System: Both the handsets run Android Nougat.

RAM: Both the devices come packed with 3GB/4GB RAM.

Storage: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, while Redmi Note 5 doesn't have 32GB variant.

Camera: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.

Battery: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a 4,100mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 5 has a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.

The above specifications indicate that there is no significant difference between the two handsets. The Redmi Note 5 has a bigger screen, while the Redmi Note 4 has a better battery (though lacks fast charging technology). That's about it. The devices share most of the key specifications and are almost even in terms of the camera too.

The similarity of the devices is reflected in their pricing as well with the Redmi Note 4 currently priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (just Rs 1000 difference for 4GB RAM model).

Now, coming back to the earlier questions (Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 live up to the expectations? Should owners of Redmi Note 4 in India buy Redmi Note 5?), the Redmi Note 5 is a big disappointment, at least for those who follow technology industry and especially for Redmi Note fans, for the simple reason that it can't even be called as the successor of the Redmi Note 4.

The biggest fear of Xiaomi fans in India came true when the Redmi 5 Plus, which was released in China last year, was brought to the country as Redmi Note 5 (as rumored earlier) but a change of name didn't make the device any better. We have already seen Redmi 5 Plus, both pictures and specifications, on the internet.

So, there isn't a good reason for Redmi Note 4 owners in India to buy Redmi Note 5. But they can go for Redmi Note 5 Pro instead, as it comes with a major camera upgrade.